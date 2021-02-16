Angola: Interclube Reinforce Basketball Team With U.S. Players

14 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Interclube senior female basketball team got reinforced with the North American Jasmine Gill (point guard) and Jade Walker (center) ahead of their participation in the African Champion Clubs´ Cup to take place from 12 to 20 March in Egyptian city of Cairo.

The information is on the official website of the club, that does not mention the period and the value of the contract.

The 30-year old Jasmine (1.85m in height and 75 kg in weight) represented from 2017 to current date the Pallacanestro Torino of Italian league while Jade, 25, 1.89 m in height and 105 kg in weight played the season 2019/2020 in Charnay Basket Bourgogne of France.

Interclube anticipated six games of the Luanda Provincial Tournament to be held between 18 and 24 this month to give competitive rhythm to the squad that will dispute the African race in which the aim is to regain the title lost in 2018 to the Mozambican team of the Ferrovia de Maputo.

The ladies of Interclube lead the list of titles on the continent with five trophies (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016).

With two titles, the Ferroviário de Maputo are the holders of the title, won in 2019. In 2020, the race was not held due to covid-19.

