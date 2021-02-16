Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers 89 Recoveries and 15 New Infections

Luanda — Eighty-nine recovered patients, 15 new cases and a death is the latest assessment regarding the incidence of the Covid-19 virus in the country in the last 24 hours, a report released last Monday, in Luanda, by the Ministry of Health (MINSA).

Of those recovered, according to the secretary of State for Health, Franco Mufinda, who spoke at the usual data update press conference, 34 are residents of Luanda, 30 in Cuanza Sul, 18 in Huambo, 5 in Bié and 2 in Huíla, whose ages range from 2 to 64 years.

Among the new cases, 7 were diagnosed in Luanda, 5 in Huíla, 2 in Zaire and 1 in Huambo.

With ages between 11 to 68 years old, the list includes 8 male and 7 female patients.

The death happened in the centre-west province of Cuanza Sul, involving a 37-year-old Angolan.

Overall, the country registers 20,381 cases now, with 493 deaths, 18,884 recovered and 1,004 active cases (diseased).

Of the diseased, 8 are in critical condition, 7 are severe, 75 are moderate, 79 are mild and 835 are asymptomatic.

The labs processed 1, 266 samples by RT-PCR, with a daily positivity rate of 1.2%.

In the treatment centers, 169 patients are being monitored, 26 are in institutional quarantine, 1, 774 positive case are under medical surveillance.

