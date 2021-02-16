Egypt: Military Production Ministry, Matrouh Agree On Implementing Projects

Military Production Minister Mohamed Ahmed Morsy attended Monday the inking of a cooperation protocol between the National Organization for Military Production (NOMP) and the governorate of Matrouh to implement projects in the Mediterranean city.

This protocol is part of a policy adopted by the Military Production Ministry to contribute to development projects across Egypt in cooperation with the different ministries and private sector, Morsy said.

He touched upon a sustainable development plan meant to better serve citizens and enhance production through implementing high-standard projects.

Matrouh governor Khaled Shouaib voiced confidence in potentials of military production companies and their ability to complete projects in the given times.

He pointed to strategies and plans outlined by the governorate of Matrouh to upgrade the city in line with economic and social development goals.