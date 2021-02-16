Egypt: Planning Minister Probes Economic Mechanisms of "Decent Life"

15 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed asserted the importance of outlining economic empowerment mechanisms to provide appropriate job opportunities and finance resources as part of the presidential initiative of "Decent Life" in the Egyptian countryside.

This came in a statement released by the Planning Ministry on Monday after the minister's virtual meeting with Minister of Environment Yasmin Fouad, Head of the National Council for Women Maya Morsi, Board Chairman of Banque De Caire Tarek Fayed, President of the Egyptian Agricultural Bank Alaa Farouk, Chairman of Ayadi Company and Chairman of Tamweli Amr Abul Azm to discuss strategies for economic empowerment in the Egyptian villages and towns as part of the coming phase of the presidential initiative of "Decent Life".

The planning minister ordered the possibility of launching an experimental phase for a number of micro and small-scale projects in the villages during the remaining months of the current fiscal year.

She also reviewed the expertise of financing companies in funding micro and small-scale projects that conform to the nature of the Egyptian countryside.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Appointed as Head of World Trade Body

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.