Egypt: Planning Minister Probes Economic Mechanisms of "Decent Life"

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed asserted the importance of outlining economic empowerment mechanisms to provide appropriate job opportunities and finance resources as part of the presidential initiative of "Decent Life" in the Egyptian countryside.

This came in a statement released by the Planning Ministry on Monday after the minister's virtual meeting with Minister of Environment Yasmin Fouad, Head of the National Council for Women Maya Morsi, Board Chairman of Banque De Caire Tarek Fayed, President of the Egyptian Agricultural Bank Alaa Farouk, Chairman of Ayadi Company and Chairman of Tamweli Amr Abul Azm to discuss strategies for economic empowerment in the Egyptian villages and towns as part of the coming phase of the presidential initiative of "Decent Life".

The planning minister ordered the possibility of launching an experimental phase for a number of micro and small-scale projects in the villages during the remaining months of the current fiscal year.

She also reviewed the expertise of financing companies in funding micro and small-scale projects that conform to the nature of the Egyptian countryside.