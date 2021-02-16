Egypt: Shoukry Affirms Egypt's Firm Stance Towards Palestinian Cause

15 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed Egypt's firm stance towards the Palestinian cause and supporting the Palestinians' rights to establish their independent states on the 1967 borders based on the two-state solution.

Shoukry was speaking on Monday in a phone call which he received from UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

Shoukry congratulated Wennesland on the new post, wishing him success.

The foreign minister touched on Egypt's efforts over the past period to create an appropriate environment to make the Palestinian and Israeli sides engage in negotiations as well as consulting with regional and international partners.

Meanwhile, Wennesland said he is looking forward to cooperating with Cairo to push the peace process forward in the coming period and achieve the required breakthrough.

The UN envoy also asserted the importance of the Egyptian role in reaching a permanent, just, and comprehensive resolution for the Palestinian cause, lauding Egypt's continuous endeavors to achieve Palestinian reconciliation.

