Tanzania Football Federation ( TFF ) has appointed Kim Poulsen as the new head coach of Tanzania national team 'Taifa Stars'.

Mr Poulsen, a Danish who was once contracted by the Taifa Starts from 2012 to 2014 has seen his hire revived, this time for three years.

His reinstatement comes after TFF sacked Burundian Ettienne Ndayiragije three days ago in relation to poor performance of the team to qualify for the AFCON tournament in Cameroon, recently.