Rwanda: Afrobasket Qualifiers - Rwanda to Face Morocco in Last Warm-Up Match

15 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda will take on Morocco in a last warm-up game on Monday evening at the Salle Mohamed Mzali Arena in Monastir, Tunisia ahead of the forthcoming Afrobasket qualifiers that run from February 17 to 21.

The friendly match between Rwanda and Morocco will be coach Mwinuka's last assessment of his team before they take on Mali in the opening game of the Afrobasket qualifiers.

On Sunday, February 14, the team played their first warm-up match with Egypt, in which the North Africans defeated Rwanda 84-49.

In an exclusive interview with Times Sport, Mwinuka said that he was happy to play against a team like Egypt because it helped his team realize their weaknesses and mistakes so that they can work on correcting them.

When the showpiece kicks off, Rwanda's first match will be against Mali on February 17.

In the second game, Rwanda will take on Nigeria on February 18, and will wind up their matches against South Sudan on February 19.

Monday Rwanda vs Morocco 3pm CAT

