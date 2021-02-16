Tanzania: BAKIZA Chairman Khatib Dies

The Chairman of Zanzibar Kiswahili Council (BAKIZA) Dr Mohammed Seif Khatib has passed away earlier today.

Dr Khatib (70) also owned a radio station in Zanzibar known as Zenji FM and used to be a member of two vital committees, the Central Committee and the Executive Council of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

He was also the Uzini Constituency Membe of Parliament in Zanzibar and became a minister of various ministries in the union government.

Dk Khatib whose cause of death is still unknown was a lecturer at the University of Dodoma.

Apart from his professional career, he loved football and supported Kikwajuni Sports Club and Zanzibar national team.