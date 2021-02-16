Tanzania: BAKIZA Chairman Khatib Dies

15 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The Chairman of Zanzibar Kiswahili Council (BAKIZA) Dr Mohammed Seif Khatib has passed away earlier today.

Dr Khatib (70) also owned a radio station in Zanzibar known as Zenji FM and used to be a member of two vital committees, the Central Committee and the Executive Council of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

He was also the Uzini Constituency Membe of Parliament in Zanzibar and became a minister of various ministries in the union government.

Dk Khatib whose cause of death is still unknown was a lecturer at the University of Dodoma.

Apart from his professional career, he loved football and supported Kikwajuni Sports Club and Zanzibar national team.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Appointed as Head of World Trade Body

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.