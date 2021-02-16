Rwanda: Basketball - Rwanda Lose to Morocco in Second Friendly

The Rwanda national basketball team was defeated 53-58 by Morocco in a last warm-up match that is meant to prepare for the upcoming Afrobasket qualifiers.

The Morocco basketball team won the first quarter 14-13, and the second quarter 19-12 to go into the half-time with a 33-22 lead.

When the teams came back for the second half, Morocco still continued to lead, winning the third quarter 13-12.

Mwinuka's boys bounced back to win the fourth quarter 16-12, but it was not enough to salvage victory on the day.

Rwandan international, Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza scored a team-high 14 points, while shooting guard Kenneth Gasana and Axel Mpoyo hit 9 points apiece.

After the game, head coach Henry Mwinuka told the media in Tunisia that the match showed that his team made some positive improvements from Sunday's first game against Egypt.

"It's a good step because in this game we were able to do well defensively which is why there is no big difference in the score. We are still preparing and we hope that we will play the first match against Mali well and win It." he said

On Sunday, February 14, the national team played their first warm-up match against Egypt, and lost it 49-84.

Monday

Rwanda 53-58 Morocco