Rwanda: Yvonne Idamange Arrested, Charged With Inciting Public Disorder, Assault

15 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The Rwanda National Police (RNP) in collaboration with Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Monday, February 15, arrested Yvonne Idamange Iryamugwiza.

She is being charged with inciting public disorder, resisting lawful arrest, and aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

"The suspect used a bottle to cause head injuries to the officer who was immediately taken to Kacyiru District Hospital for medical attention," reads a statement by RNP.

Using media platforms, the 42-year-old allegedly "exhibited behaviour that mixes politics, criminality, and madness."

The behaviour, according to Police, started at the end of January this year, which attracted the "attention and close scrutiny of law enforcement institutions."

Before her arrest on Monday, Idamange had used her YouTube to call for demonstrations against the President, urging potential protesters to carry bibles.

Article 204 of the Penal Code stipulates that any person who publicly, either by a speech, writings of any kind, images, or any symbols, whether displayed, distributed, purchased or sold, or published in any manner, incites the population to reject the established Government, or who causes uprising in the population with intention to incite citizens against one another or disrupts the population with intention to cause unrest in the Republic of Rwanda commits an offence.

Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than 10 years and not more than 15 years.

The Rwanda National Police said that investigations on the alleged crimes are ongoing.

