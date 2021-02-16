Nigeria: PDP Expresses Worry Over Ibadan Crisis

16 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over ethnic violence and clashes in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, which led to the loss of several lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a misunderstanding between two men of different ethnic extractions at the Shasa market in Akinyele Local Government Area in Ibadan sparked off ethnoreligious violence that led to a loss of lives and properties even as part of the market was gutted by fire.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday in Abuja, the party described the clash as disconcerting and called for calm while the authorities unravel the cause of the bloody incident.

Ologbondiyan decried the escalation of ethnic crisis in various parts of the country, urging the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the growing tension in the country.

He advised the government to bring the full weight of the law on anyone or group found to be promoting divisiveness, lawlessness, injustices as well as infractions against federal sensibilities.

Ologbondiyan, however, commended the Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state for his proactive steps to restore order in the state.

"Our party commiserates with the victims of the clash and call on all people of good faith to rally in ensuring peaceful co-existence in our country by instilling justice, adherence to rule of law as well as respect for our federal sensibilities."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

