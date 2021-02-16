Ghana: Nigeria, Ghana to Rekindle Athletics Meet, Says IAAF Instructor Nesiama

A former Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (Rtd) has described his recent appointment as World Athletics instructor to Ghana Athletics, as an opportunity to revive the sporting relationship between Nigeria and Ghana.

Nesiama said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday, in response to his appointment and expectations from his assignment in Ghana.

He said the appointment would afford him the opportunity to strategise with Ghana Athletics officials on ways to establish Regional Athletics Meets, where athletes and coaches from the West African region can compete and exchange ideas.

"My appointment by World Athletics shows that we have the material here in Nigeria and that we are doing something right that people could see.

"This appointment will definitely foster the sporting relationship we already have with Ghana because when I was the Technical Director of the AFN, I normally invite their athletes to Nigeria and they also invite our athletes.

"This kind of relationship can rekindle such activity. Moreover, I have been advocating for the establishment of a regional Athletics Meet, where we can compete; athletes, coaches as well as technical officials can be exchanged.

"With this kind of training, it will now be easy to blend the processes and procedure of athletics activities in Nigeria and Ghana, to foster better interaction.

"So, this training will enable such interaction between both countries, as well as other countries that will be engaging with us," Nesiama said.

He said there were lots of benefits from Ghana Athletics, especially their consistency and organisation, in spite of Nigeria been ahead of them in nurturing talents and in world rankings.

NAN reports that the Technical Education and Certification System Level 1 Course for Ghanaian Athletics would hold between Feb. 15 and Feb. 20 in Accra, through a combination of written, oral and practical examination, for each official.

The training was designed to prepare the officials for international championships. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria