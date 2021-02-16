South Africa Records 1,103 New Covid-19 Cases

16 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 1 103 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which represents a 7% positivity rate.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said on Monday that the country now has 1 492 909 cumulative cases since the outbreak.

According to the Minister, 195 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease, pushing the death toll to 48 094.

Of the latest deaths, 62 are from the Western Cape, 58 are from Gauteng, 30 from the North West, 25 from the Eastern Cape and 11 from Free State. Meanwhile, six are from the Northern Cape and three from KwaZulu-Natal.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize added.

The Minister also reported that there are now 1 391 155 who beat COVID-19, representing a recovery rate of 93%.

The information is based on the 8 712 844 tests, of which 15 778 were recorded since the last report.

Globally, there are 108 579 352 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 396 408 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sahel-France Summit Examines Escalating Conflict in Mali
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.