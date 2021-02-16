Tanzania: A Film to Educate On Albinism Launched

THE 3D animated short film called 'Nivushe' that aimed at stopping killing of people with albinism has been launched in Dar es Salaam.

There are various myths surrounding albinos in some countries in Africa such as that they are born as a punishment, or that parts of their bodies can give wealth to a person.

This causes them to be seen as outcasts in society. The film is funded by the United States Africa Development Fund(USADF) and produced by the Non - Government Organisation, Tai Tanzania aimed at reaching millions of Tanzanians within the country and beyond the borders.

Speaking about the film, the Tai Tanzania's Director, Ian Tarimo clarified that it is the six minutes film that used cartoon to deliver a message on girls' rights and how societies should do to support them.

He added the actress cartoonist in the movies is Njaro, a talented lady with albinism who has a passion with technologies and was willing to innovate her surroundings bust she was demoralized by her siblings.

She had to associate her friend and other neighbours in fulfilling some of her technological projects, sometime she had to spare the time for going to the market just running to her friend to get some technological assistance, something that real annoyed her.

Until a good Samaritan appeared in her family and change their perception in dealing with the matter. The family finally agreed and started supporting her dream in science and technology.

Ian argued the government and other institutions to play their role in creating policies and laws, provide shelter and necessary tools needed to help people living with albinism to live without fear and realise their dreams.

The government of Tanzania has been keen to stop the killings as various measures had been taken among others to educate the masses to disassociate with a belief in mythical powers of people with albinism and a conviction that their body parts could change lives, bringing fabulous wealth, power or good fortune.

He said," Tai Tanzania plays a crucial role of educating the community and spreading the message of supporting and protecting people living with albinism, we would like to celebrate this huge milestone of being able to effectively use storytelling as an edutainment in educating and entertaining tool which propels positive social change."

He added, educating the community will allow people to understand albinism is not a disease or a curse, therefore, people with albinism are just as other people who are capable of achieving great heights and should not be put on the side line and be harassed.

"Nivushe is a short film which will reach millions of Tanzanians within the country and beyond our borders, as the government and other institutions play their role to create policies and laws, provide shelter and necessary tools needed to help people living with albinism. Tai Tanzania plays a crucial role of educating the community and spreading the message of supporting and protecting people living with albinism" he insisted.