Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Names Desmond Elliott, Lai Mohammed's Son, Others Chairpersons of House Committees

16 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Assembly also confirmed the nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for some commissions.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday, announced the chairpersons of the reconstituted committees of the House.

At a sitting where the amendment to two bills was also passed, the Speaker urged the new chairpersons to act in ways to make the House truly seen as carrying out its oversight functions in the best interests of the people.

Below is a list of the committees and their chairpersons:

1. Sanai Agunbiade - Business Rules and Standing Order

2. Mojisola Meranda - Ethics, Protocols and Privileges

3. Sarajudeen Tijani - House Services

4. Saka Solaja - Public Accounts (State)

5. Mojeed Fatai - Public Account (Local)

6. Kehinde Joseph - Agriculture

7. Gbolahan Yishawu - Economic Planning and Budget

8. Okanlawon Sanni - Education (Ministry)

9. Ajani Owolabi - Tertiary Institutions

10. Olanrewaju Afinni - Science and Technology

11. Rotimi Abiru - Environment

12. Desmond Elliot - Ministry/Parastatals

13. Yinka Ogundimu - Establishment, Training and Pension

14. Folajimi Mohammed - Energy and Mineral Resources

15. Wahab Jimoh - Waterfront Infrastructure

16. Nureni Akinsanya - Physical Planning and Urban Development

17. Adewale Temitope - Transportation

18. Bisi Yusuff - Commerce, Industry and Cooperative

19. Mojisola Ali-Macaulay - Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation

20 Tobun Abiodun - Works and Infrastructure

21. Jude Idimogu - Wealth Creation and Employment

22. Rotimi Olowo - Finance

23. Hakeem Sokunle - Health

24. Ibrahim Layode - Home Affairs

25 Olatunji Oluwa - Torusim, Arts and Culture

26. Moshood Oshun - Youth and Social Development

27. Akande Judiciary, Lasiec and Public Petitions

28. Adedamola Kasunmu - Lands

29. Rasheed Makinde - Housing

30. Setonji David - Information and Strategy

31. Femi Saheed - Central Business District

32. Raheem Kazeem - Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations

33. Olayiwola Olawale - Local Government and Community Relations

34. Noheem Adams - Legislative Compliance

35. Rauf Age Suleiman - Procurement

36. Mosunmola Sangodara - Inter-parliamentary Relations

37 Saad Olumo Lukeman - Public-Private Partnerships

38. Sylvester Ogunkelu - Oversea Investments and SDG.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State House of Assembly also confirmed the nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for some commissions.

For the Health Service Commission, the House confirmed Onayiga Atinuke as chairperson while the members are: Kemi Ogunyemi, Mobolaji Olukoya, and Olumuyiwa Solanke.

For the Procurement Agency Board, the House confirmed Foluso Onabowale, Folorunso Mustafa, and Olusola Lanre as members.

For the Ibile Oil and Gas Corporation Governing Board, the House confirmed Goke Adeniyi, Omolara Abike Alakija, as members while for the Judicial Service Commission, the lawmakers confirmed Supo Ati-John, Bamidele Akinyemi, Seyinde Kareem and Mahmud Daudu as members.

