Zimbabwe: Mapeza Rues Missed Chances but Backs FC Platinum to Fight Back

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has rued his team's failure to convert its chances during a frustrating 1-0 home defeat against Senegalese giants ASC Jaraaf at home on Sunday.

He however remains adamant all is still to play for in their CAF Confederation Cup second-leg playoff in Dakar this weekend.

FC Platinum completely dominated their more fancied opponents, enjoying the lion's share of possession and creating several scoring opportunities but failed to utilise their opportunities.

Forward Silas Songani had a penalty saved in the 26th minute while Donald Teguru, Innocent Muchaneka and Nomore Chinyerere also fluffed some glorious opportunities.

Gift Bello also hit the post from close range with an open goal in front of him in injury time. The former defender's ghastly miss has been trending on social media.

In the end, ASC Jaraaf secured a vital away win after scoring the only goal of the match in the 68th minute through Albert Diène.

Speaking via a zoom press conference on Monday afternoon, Mapeza conceded that his players' failure to convert their chances cost them the match but backed them to bounce back in the second leg.

"Look, this is football in the first place, anything is possible, we can turn things around, and nothing stops us. We watched their games where they have lost at home," said Mapeza.

The former Warriors coach also bemoaned the lack of game time for his players and appealed to the authorities to speed up the process of bringing back the game.

Local players have not played competitive football in the domestic league since November, 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's high time football returns. We cannot be playing such demanding games without any football being played at home yet our opponents are playing week in and week out. Yes we are aware that certain factors have to be met, but our continued inactivity works to our disadvantage. I am sure if our league was activity, we could be talking differently," said Mapeza.

FC Platinum are set to fly to Senegal on Tuesday morning for the return leg to be played at the Lat-Dior stadium in Dakar, Senegal on Sunday.