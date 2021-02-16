Namibia: We Will Bounce Back - Britz

16 February 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Young Warriors will bounce back from their two point-drop in their draw against Central Africa Republic (CAR) on Mondayin their opening 2021 CAF U20 African Cup of Nations, Coach James Britz said.

Britz reckons the boys gave their all and the one-all draw against CAR but disappointingly did not win and plans the way forward.

"We need about five points to make it through and we will have the same approach against Tunisia in our next game. We came here to leave a mark and we are noticed. We got a lot of compliments and we remain grounded and focused on doing well," said Britz.

On the CAR draw, the coach explained that they controlled the match so well and changed things around when they dropped their guard.

"We never created so many chances in a game and we had clear chances that we failed to score. We allowed them back into the game and they scored. We played long balls which was not our game but we regrouped and managed a draw".

The coach stated that the boys will continue to grow with every game they play.

" Other countries are talking about us and we will face Tunisia and Burkina Faso with the same approach, motivate the boys and they can surprise us".

Meanwhile, CAR are top of group with Namibia in second. Namibia will now take on Tunisia on 18 February before concluding off their Group B action against Burkina Faso on 21 February.

