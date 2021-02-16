Namibia: Oliver Appointed As Ninety One Client Manager

Following the recent appointment of Eino Emvula as Managing Director for Namibia & Africa ex-SA, Ninety One this week announced a further senior hire, with Omri Oliver joining the team as Client Manager.

Oliver brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He started his career with Stanlib Namibia more than a decade ago serving retail unit trust channels before turning his attention to corporate and institutional clients. Most recently, Oliver was Head of Distribution for the Corporate segment at Old Mutual Namibia, which included all group risk, smooth bonus investments, preservation funds and life annuity products.

Commenting on his new role, Oliver said: "I am excited to work for a company like Ninety One. It ranks as one of the few - if not the only - Southern African investment firms to have achieved success both here at home and on a global scale. This bears testament to the quality of leadership, culture and investment expertise at Ninety One. I look forward to playing a role in its future success."

Eino Emvula, MD for Namibia & Africa ex SA at Ninety One, said: "Given his wealth of experience, we are excited to welcome Omri to the team. We have no doubt that he will make a significant contribution to our team and the way in which we serve our clients in the years ahead."

Oliver holds a bachelor's degree in finance from UNISA and an MDP from Stellenbosch Business School.