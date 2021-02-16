Namibia: Oliver Appointed As Ninety One Client Manager

16 February 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Following the recent appointment of Eino Emvula as Managing Director for Namibia & Africa ex-SA, Ninety One this week announced a further senior hire, with Omri Oliver joining the team as Client Manager.

Oliver brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He started his career with Stanlib Namibia more than a decade ago serving retail unit trust channels before turning his attention to corporate and institutional clients. Most recently, Oliver was Head of Distribution for the Corporate segment at Old Mutual Namibia, which included all group risk, smooth bonus investments, preservation funds and life annuity products.

Commenting on his new role, Oliver said: "I am excited to work for a company like Ninety One. It ranks as one of the few - if not the only - Southern African investment firms to have achieved success both here at home and on a global scale. This bears testament to the quality of leadership, culture and investment expertise at Ninety One. I look forward to playing a role in its future success."

Eino Emvula, MD for Namibia & Africa ex SA at Ninety One, said: "Given his wealth of experience, we are excited to welcome Omri to the team. We have no doubt that he will make a significant contribution to our team and the way in which we serve our clients in the years ahead."

Oliver holds a bachelor's degree in finance from UNISA and an MDP from Stellenbosch Business School.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Appointed as Head of World Trade Body

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.