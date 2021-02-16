Africa: Multichoice Talent Factory Launches 'This Is Africa' Podcast Series

16 February 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

MultiChoice Talent Factory this week launched a podcast series called 'This is Africa', hosted by its alumni, Nikita Neo Mokgware and Serena 'Serene' Mmifinyana.

The podcast will chop it up on all things news, trends, and everything that makes Africa's entertainment industry snap, crackle and pop. Mokgware and Mmifinyana pitched the series under their production company N&M Productions.

For Botswana native Mokgware, this is the perfect platform for young Africans to start tapping in both as listeners and content creators.

"If there's anything that the pandemic has shown us that there's more room to create, inform and entertain than ever before. There are so many new shows, films, collaborations and productions happening in the creative film and TV industry in Africa, and we can't wait to dive in and really unpack them," Mokgware said.

Similarly, for fellow Motswana Mmifinyana, the 'This is Africa' podcast will be the perfect opportunity to really sink your teeth into popular African film and TV culture.

"We want to start building a culture of engaging, appreciating and analysing the work that we as Africans do in our industry, and there's no better way than creating such a forum than through this series. The continent has a lot to offer, so let's talk about it," Mokgware added.

The two were part of the Talent Factory Class of 2019 from the Southern African hub and were writers of the film 'The Painting', which aired on Zambezi Magic in September 2019 and is now available on Showmax.

The podcast will also feature special guests from industry veterans to emerging creators, and the hosting duo will give their best takes on what's hot, not and give a much-needed look at entertainment in Africa.

Catch the 'This is Africa' podcast every Friday at This Is Africa Podcast Series.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

