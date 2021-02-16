Africa: Privately-Owned Regional Airline Adds More Flights On the South Africa-Namibia Route

Privately-owned regional airline, Airlink will launch a new direct service between Cape Town and Walvis Bay, commencing on 02 March 2021.

The Cape Town - Walvis Bay route will be Airlink's fourth South Africa-Namibia route. The other routes are: Johannesburg - Windhoek, Cape Town - Windhoek and Johannesburg - Walvis Bay.

"This new service is ideal for business and leisure travellers with the port city of Walvis Bay being an important economic hub and gateway to some of Namibia's prized tourist destinations, including the Namib Dessert, Swakopmund and the Skeleton Coast. Walvis Bay, Langstrand and Swakopmund are also home to a significant community of people who commute between Namibia and South Africa," said Airlink CEO, Rodger Foster.

The route will also enable seamless multi-city travel itineraries for international and local tourists visiting popular destinations in Namibia and South Africa.

Airlink will operate weekday flights between Cape Town and Walvis Bay on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The airlines Economy Class fares include a 20kg free economy class checked in luggage allowance plus a 15kg sporting equipment allowance. Onboard, customers are treated to a complimentary light meal, refreshments, generous leg room and a choice of aisle or window seat.