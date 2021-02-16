Africa: Privately-Owned Regional Airline Adds More Flights On the South Africa-Namibia Route

16 February 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Privately-owned regional airline, Airlink will launch a new direct service between Cape Town and Walvis Bay, commencing on 02 March 2021.

The Cape Town - Walvis Bay route will be Airlink's fourth South Africa-Namibia route. The other routes are: Johannesburg - Windhoek, Cape Town - Windhoek and Johannesburg - Walvis Bay.

"This new service is ideal for business and leisure travellers with the port city of Walvis Bay being an important economic hub and gateway to some of Namibia's prized tourist destinations, including the Namib Dessert, Swakopmund and the Skeleton Coast. Walvis Bay, Langstrand and Swakopmund are also home to a significant community of people who commute between Namibia and South Africa," said Airlink CEO, Rodger Foster.

The route will also enable seamless multi-city travel itineraries for international and local tourists visiting popular destinations in Namibia and South Africa.

Airlink will operate weekday flights between Cape Town and Walvis Bay on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The airlines Economy Class fares include a 20kg free economy class checked in luggage allowance plus a 15kg sporting equipment allowance. Onboard, customers are treated to a complimentary light meal, refreshments, generous leg room and a choice of aisle or window seat.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Appointed as Head of World Trade Body

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.