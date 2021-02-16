Namibia: Mixing Make-Up With Therapy

Delia Khaises (20), from Outjo in the Kunene region, has loved doing make-up since high school, but the Covid-19 pandemic made her realise her true potential.

She started her own beauty salon last year.

Doing someone's make-up is often like therapy, she says.

Khaises believes she is a "magical person" and that her magic hands can do anything she sets her mind to. "I am creative and I promise to not make my customers look bad. I am passionate and I pour love into my customers through my work, and if you ask them, they also score a mini therapy session - and that's a bonus," she says.

Khaises is currently a third-year psychology student at the University of Namibia (Unam), with fashion studies as an additional subject.

She opened DK Beauty last year, "because my father had to leave his job and my mother was the only breadwinner".

"I also obtained a certificate in nail art last year," she says.

Khaises grew up in two households - one Damara and the other part of the marginalised Hai//om (San) community.

She says she pays attention to facial structure when applying make-up. "My favourite part of a client's face is the eyes - I live for good eye make-up application," she says.

Khaises says she is often booked for weddings, farewell parties and bridal showers. Her advice to others in the cosmetics industry, is the following: "Girl, get that bag, work hard and grow your business. Obviously you don't become perfect overnight, but remember you are not chasing perfection, you are chasing passion."

Khaises says growing up as part of a minority group she always felt like she didn't belong.

"I am where I am today because of education, and the opportunities that were given to me, and I encourage San girls to take education seriously. Education is one of the biggest equalisers."

Her mother is a teacher at Seringkop, a resettlement farm for the Hai//om community. Khaises recently entered the Miss Namibia competition and says she wants to be an inspiration to marginalised Hai//om girls.

"If I make it as far as winning the title I want to empower and uplift them through mental health awareness, and assist them in breaking cycles of intergenerational trauma," she says.

She says many Hai//om girls drop out of school. "I want to plant seeds of hope in their beautiful hearts and minds," she says.

Khaises has uploaded videos to social media in which she speaks about the Miss Namibia competition and why it's important for a woman from a marginalised community to enter this kind of competition. She says she previously took part in Miss High and Mr and Miss Freshman at the University of Namibia, where

she made it to the top 10.

Khaises says hard work and dedication will get you anywhere. "Never ever forget to pray and include God in whatever you do, He will help you push through."