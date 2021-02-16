Namibia: Hockey Action Returns

THE Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League got underway over the weekend, with some exciting encounters at the Wanderers Hall.

This season's indoor league will see more than 400 players competing in three men and three women's leagues, namely the Premier League, Premier Reserve League and First Division.

That is down from last season when men and women both competed in five leagues, including a second league and a junior league, but according to the secretary of the Namibia Hockey Union, Jens Unterlerchner, this is mainly due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"With Covid-19 restrictions of only 50 people allowed, it's a bit difficult to stage so many leagues while we also have a shortage of hall space, but we still plan to stage junior leagues later. But most of the leagues now have more teams, so in total there are about the same number of players as last year," he said.

Unam will not be competing since the university club is still closed and many of their players are studying from home all around the country, but a new club started by former Unam coach Erwin Handura, School of Excellence Hockey Club (SoEHC), will compete in various leagues.

Another newcomer is the coastal side, West Coast Wolves, while the Masters are well represented with several teams in the leagues.

Last season, Saints dominated the league, winning five of the six top divisions, while WOB won the Women's First League title.

Saints and WOB have both entered numerous teams and will once again be strong contenders, but they can expect stiff competition from DTS which is becoming a force to be reckoned with.

With the Premier League still inactive last weekend, the focus shifted to the Premier Reserve League, where some exciting encounters were witnessed at the Wanderers Hall.

Masters Colts and DTS both got off to impressive starts in the Men's Premier Reserve League, beating Wanderers 11-4 and Masters Mustangs 6-1 respectively, while Saints and WOB's strength in depth was clear to see as their first and second teams dished up some thrilling encounters.

Saints I managed to beat Saints II 7-5, but WOB II caused an early upset as they beat WOB 1 7-2.

In the latter match the teams were still level 1-1 at half time, but the young WOB II side upped the tempo in the second half and ran out worthy winners.

Rudi Prinsloo scored a hat-trick for WOB II, while Jack Fourie added a brace and Christiaan Collard and Petri Bruwer one goal each, with Rory Hammond and Dirk Basson scoring for WOB I.

Saints I also received stiff competition from their second side, with the two sides level 3-3 at half time, but Saints I managed to hold out for a 7-5 victory.

Aiden Landry scored four goals for the victors, with PJ du Plessis adding two and Darren Enslin one, while Ludwig van Rooyen (2), Alex du Plessis (2) and Joshua Hatton Jones replied for Saints II.

Martins scores six for Colts

Siyabonga Martins was the stand-out player for Masters Colts, scoring six goals in their 11-4 victory against Wanderers, while Ronaldo Kapuire (2), Bucko Bartlett (2) and Coenie Fourie also found the net.

For Wanderers, Francois Fuscher scored two goals and Andre Stadler and Edwin Breitenbach one each.

DTS beat Masters Mustangs 6-1, with William DeÁth scoring a hat-trick, and Meiring van der Fecht, Pieter de la Rey and Riaan Kruger one goal each.

In the Women's Premier Reserve League, DTS got off to a strong start, beating SoEHC 5-0, after leading 4-0 at half time.

Kerri Gillies and Xena Martins both scored two goals and Andrea Grogli one.

Saints I had a tough time against their second team, but a goal three minutes from time by Haylee Schickerling gave them a winning start.

In another close encounter, Wanderers beat WOB I 3-2 after trailing 2-1 at half time. Nicola Fourie scored both goals for WOB, while Maryke Short, Vanessa Troh and Maike Prickett scored for Wanderers.

In the Men's First Division, DTS beat SoEHC 6-0 with Sedric Makati scoring four goals and WJ Dreyer and Enzo Martin one each, while Saints beat WOB 4-3, after leading 2-1 at half time.

Zach Philander (2), Liam Bruys and Arnaud Marais scored for Saints, while Pieter van Niekerk, JG van der Westhuizen and Johan van der Westhuizen replied for WOB.

In the Women's First Division, Masters Women beat SoEHC 3-0, with Didi Foerster, Irene Handura and Tracy Lottering on target, while Saints just edged DTS 4-3 after leading 3-1 at half time.

Marika Neethling scored all four Saints' goals, while Celine Morkel, Amore Janse van Rensburg and Marlene Coetzee scored for DTS.