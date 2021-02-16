Namibia: Masiza Succumbs to Covid-19

16 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

WALVIS Bay-based legal practitioner Shakespeare Masiza died yesterday in a Walvis Bay private hospital after a short battle with Covid-19.

He was 50 and is survived by his wife Lorraine and three children.

Masiza was among the first black Namibians to establish a law firm in the Erongo region - Masiza Law Chambers.

During career he served as the founding board chairman of Namibia Desert Diamonds (Namdia) until 2019, having previously served as Namport board chairperson, and also as the chief executive officer of the Road Fund Administration (RFA).

The family in a short statement thanked the "amazing frontline staff for their professionalism" during his final days in hospital.

They also thanked everyone who had prayed for Masiza.

Funeral details will be announced in line with the Covid-19 regulations and after consultations with the family, the statement said further.

