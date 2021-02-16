Namibia: Flood Leaves 40 Families Homeless Near Grootfontein

About 40 families at the Alina Shikongo plot near Grootfontein were left homeless after their houses were flooded on Saturday night.

The flood victims are said to be San people, farmworkers and security guards.

Alina Shikongo plot owner Ndileo Haimene over the weekend said the flood arrived at her plot when residents were sleeping.

She said her late grandmother, Alina Shikongo, bought the plot and accommodated people there who had nowhere else to go.

"When they woke up in the night, their houses were surrounded by water. Their houses are still flooded, and all their belongings are under water," Haimene said.

She said the residents need food, dry bedding and dry wood.

"They only realised at night that the water got into their houses, and they had nowhere to sleep. I called the Ministry of Health and Social Services, and they said environmental health workers only work on weekdays, not weekends, but this is an emergency.

"We cannot wait . . . they need to come and assess the situation, because people may get sick," she said.

Haimene said there are only two toilets on the plot and many people use the open veld to relieve themselves.

She said she has never seen as much water at the plot before.

"I am traumatised. Imagine how these people are feeling. We need to get all role-players on board as soon as possible. The people need water-purifying tablets. What if an outbreak of cholera or hepatitis E happens here. That would be a disaster, I really need assistance," she said.

Grootfontein constituency councillor Elder Filipe has been notified of the situation, but has not responded, Haimene yesterday said.

Filipe, however, called The Namibian yesterday afternoon to say members of the Namibian Defence Force and himself were on their way to assess the situation and offer assistance.

"Not only Alina Shikongo, but the whole Oshamalindi area has been flooded," he said.

Hilma Amunyela, another resident, said her neighbours' houses are flooded and they need help urgently.

She said people are cold and need to be evacuated to drier and higher areas.

She added they also need mosquito nets and food.

"There are about 40 children, I feed them, but they need more food," Amunyela said.

Resident Andreas Nghiloka says the water level is rising, and he has nothing to eat since his food is spoilt.