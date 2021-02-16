Namibia: Shoprite in Contempt of Court

16 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

THE retail giant Shoprite Namibia and its Namibia-based directors were in contempt of court when they disobeyed an order of the Labour Court during a strike in January, a judge ruled yesterday.

The company and three Namibia-based directors were aware of an order made by the Labour Court on 8 January, but chose without any justification to disobey it, acting judge Collins Parker stated in a judgement in which he convicted Shoprite Namibia and the three directors of contempt of court.

Parker declared that the company and the three directors were in contempt of a judgement and order given on 8 January until Shoprite Namibia filed an appeal against the judgement five days later, on 13 January.

Having ruled that the company and the directors had been in contempt of court, Parker postponed the case to this Thursday, when it will likely be decided when the matter would proceed.

The judge indicated that the sentencing of the company and directors over the contempt would take place after evidence or statements in mitigation of sentence have been considered.

In the order issued on 8 January, judge Shafimana Ueitele directed that Shoprite Namibia may not hire so-called seasonal staff or fixed-term employees to do the work of striking employees, and may not let any of its other employees perform the work of employees involved in a strike which started on 23 December.

The strike lasted for about five weeks and ended in the last week of January after the company and the employees agreed on pay increases.

The Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau), representing the employees who took part in the strike, asked the court to declare that Shoprite Namibia and its Namibia-based directors had been in contempt of court from 8 January, when the Labour Court's order was issued, until the company's appeal was filed on 13 January.

During that time, Nafau claimed, the retailer continued to use seasonal employees and other staff members to do the work of striking employees.

In his judgement, Parker said Nafau had a constitutional right to have a judgement granted in its favour obeyed and implemented.

He said the facts were clear that Shoprite Namibia, through its directors, disobeyed the court's order of 8 January.

Parker also stated: "Doubtless, it is in the interest of the administration of justice and rule of law that court judgements and orders are obeyed."

Shoprite is being represented by lawyers Tuhafeni Muhongo, Kennedy Haraseb and Ruben Philander.

Uno Katjipuka-Sibolile and Nixon Marcus are representing Nafau.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Appointed as Head of World Trade Body

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.