Namibia: Three ICC Tournaments Postponed

THE International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that three series in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament, which were due to take place between March and May, have been postponed due to Covid-19.

"As part of the ICC's comprehensive contingency planning process across all ICC events and after consultation with members and with the relevant government and public health authorities, the decision has been taken to postpone all three series," the ICC said in a press release on Friday.

"The postponements are due to the current travel restrictions between countries, the quarantine time required before matches and the recent surge in Covid-19 cases," it added.

The postponements have also affected Namibia as its proposed series against the hosts Papua New Guinea and the United States from 13 to 23 May is amongst the tournaments that have been postponed.

Another tournament that PNG was due to host from 14 to 24 April against Oman and Scotland has also been postponed, along with a series in Oman from 19 to 28 March, featuring the hosts, the United States and Nepal.

The ICC said it would now work with the host nations to reschedule the tournaments before the cut-off date of 28 February.

"We are actively working with members to identify suitable windows to reschedule the three series," the ICC's head of events, Chris Tetley said.

"We are likely to face more challenges over the coming months, but will continue to try and maximise the opportunity for members to qualify on the field of play," he added.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 is a three-and-half-year competition involving seven teams that are two steps away from the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. At the culmination of the 21 tri-series, the top three teams in the standings will confirm their place in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, while the bottom four teams will still have a chance of qualifying via a repechage event.

Oman currently lead the log on 16 points, followed by the United States on 12 and Scotland on nine points. Namibia are fourth on eight, followed by the UAE (7), Nepal (4) and PNG (0).

The next series scheduled in the competition is in July, when Scotland are due to host Nepal and Namibia for six One Day Internationals (ODI's).