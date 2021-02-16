Namibia: Councillor Pays Irivari's Bail

Guinas constituency councillor, Marthinus Elias Kainda, has paid N$2 000 bail to secure the release of Oshivelo resident Lucas Tsamseb, popularly known as Irivari, from police custody.

Irivari rose to fame when Namibians started sharing videos of him on social media.

He had been in custody on charges of rape since last month, along with three other suspects, but could not afford bail when it was granted.

According to Oshikoto police regional commander, commissioner Armas Shivute, Kainda paid Irivari's bail on Monday.

According to Shivute, Tsamseb and his co-accused will appear in court again on 16 March.