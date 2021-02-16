West Africa: President Akufo-Addo Attends G5 Sahel Summit in Chad

15 February 2021
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Monday, 15th February 2021, to attend the 7th Session of the Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State of G5 Sahel, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS.

The Summit, which is being held in N'Djamena, capital of Chad, will deliberate on the progress being made against the ongoing Islamist insurgency in the region.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister-designate for National Security, Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah, and officials from the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana later on Monday, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

