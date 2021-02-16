Cameroon: Gospel Music - "You're My Rock" Dedicated to the Lord

The recent launch in Yaounde of Mother Stella's latest album was a crowd puller.

Lovers of gospel music from Yaounde and beyond recently took time off on Saturday, January 29, 2021 to watch Stella Seh or Mother Stella and her team of singers entertain them with songs from her latest album, "You Are My Rock" - the third. The event in Yaounde's Hotel la Falaise, which was attended by about 300 people, was chaired by Rev. Pastor Tamka Genesis and Nyingchia Veronica.

While the Chief Launchers were Patrick Lumumba and His Majesty Dr Mballa Etienne. The album was dedicated to the Lord by Rev. Pastor Tamfu Dieudonné of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Yaounde. The launch saw the participation of six guest gospel artistes - Ma Ze'e, Akubai, Parfait Ekani, Besong Nevers, Nying Glory and Simon Nditewoh; and a comedian, "Chouchou la Bombe." It was a participative concert as the crowd joined the artistes to sing and dance to the songs as they were performed.

Patrick Lumumba, a senior Treasury official, spoke of Stella's duty consciousness, wondering how she manages to combine her civil and gospel music careers. Yet, excel in both! His Majesty Dr Mballa Etienne, Stella's former course mate 18 years ago, said her singing encouraged him to come to the Lord.

"My vision," explains Mother Stella, "is to see God preached to as many people of different cultures as possible." She says this is why the new album is a mélange of Cameroonian musical genres. "There is no need to borrow from others. We can use what God has blessed us with to praise him," she insists.

Meanwhile, Mother Stella plans to progressively upload official videos of "You Are My Rock" on YouTube. And in partnership with churches, organise concerts and begin preparations for her fourth album, "as God inspires us."

"You Are My Rock" contains amongst others songs such as "My Jesus, My Saviour," "You Are Great," "You Are My Rock," "Jesús es mi amigo" and "Gloire à Dieu." It is a blend of songs from different musical cultures - Bikutsi, Afro beat, Zouk, Soul and even Caribbean-type genre like the song, "Jesús es mi amigo."