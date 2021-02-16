Namibia: Institutions Cautioned Against Too Many Admissions

Minister of higher education, training and innovation Itah Kandjii-Murangi is urging higher education institutions, especially private ones, not to admit more students than their campuses can accommodate.

She says some students were left stranded earlier this year after being admitted by I-Care Health Training Institute, a private institute offering courses in nursing.

"Institutions should always admit students according to their capacity. No student should be left stranded after he or she has been admitted," Kandjii-Murangi says.

The minister says these students, after receiving an admission letter, stopped applying at other institutions only to be turned away later.

"We cannot have students being treated like that. I will look into the matter and find out why I-Care Health Training Institute would do such a thing," the minister says.

A prospective student who complained to The Namibian and prefers to remain anonymous says the institute sent her an admission letter stating she was accepted and should register between 14 January and 5 February.

When she went to register she was, however, told the institute is full.

The would-be student says she tried to reach I-Care Health Training Institute's offices after she was turned away, but her phone calls were not responded to.

She says she is left wondering where to go to next as she believed she had a place to study this year.

Many complaints by students appear on the institution's social media platforms.

I-Care Health Training Institute director Johannes George says they did not expect to have to turn students away as they did not expect so many applications.

"We received a lot of applications and we couldn't accept the number, as we didn't know how many would come back and register. We had to account for that," George says.

He says registration at the institution is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

"We did, however, give students who were accepted but could not register the option to come back for our July intake," he says.

"I wish there was more I could do as director, but there really is not much I can do," he says.