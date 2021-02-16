Namibia: 379 Children Injured in Road Crashes

According to statistics from the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund of Namibia (MVA Fund), 379 children were injured in road accidents in 2020, a reduction of 31% from 550 recorded in 2019, while fatalities also dropped by 24% from 85 to 65 in 2020.

These figures are, however, overtly high, considering the Covid-19 restrictions on movement and school operations in 2020.

The fund continues to roll out school activation initiatives as outlined in its strategic plan to ensure the reduction of injuries and fatalities among school-going children.

The fund is also calling for greater road safety compliance by all road users to make the journey to school safer. Thus, motorists are requested to slow down, be alert and obey traffic regulatory signs near schools.

Those responsible for transporting children to and from school are advised to plan and start their journeys on time to avoid engaging in dangerous driving such as speeding.

Similarly, children cycling or walking to school should exercise extra caution and be visible to motorists at all times.

The fund further reminded the public to report all crashes to its new accident response number 9682.