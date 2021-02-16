Namibia: Car Sales Wane in January

THE number of new cars sold in the country has dropped again, with only 694 units sold last month.

This is a 0,9% decline from the previous month, when 700 new cars were matched to new owners.

Surprisingly, this is an increase of 3,3% when compared to January 2020.

Such an upward turn was last seen in January 2015, with a year-on-year increase of 14,5%.

An increase in passenger car sales has also been observed, with a total of 355 units sold.

This is an increase of 7,6% compared to December, while a remarkable 21,6% year-on-year increase has been recorded.

The significant increase can be attributed to car rental agencies which acquired a total of 65 units for the month.

This figure could have been due to the additional service offering of monthly car rental options which car rental agencies have diversified into.

When factoring out this unusual phenomenon, the passenger car category would have seen an actual decline of 0,7% year-on-year.

Light commercial vehicles have seen a decline of 4,4% from the previous month, and a decline of 10,1% from the previous year.

Additionally, the medium-sized commercial vehicle subcategory has taken the largest hit with only nine units sold.

This is a 30,8% decline from the previous month, and 35,7% when compared to January last year.

Additionally, nine units of heavy commercial vehicles were acquired last month, 19 units of extra-heavy vehicles, and only one bus.

The commercial car category as a whole continues a downward trend in sales, with a total of 339 units sold, which is a 10,1% decrease in car sales when compared to January 2020.

The top brand sold last month was Toyota with 255 units, followed by Volkswagen and Ford, which sold 162 and 42 units, respectively.

In neighbouring South Africa, domestic car sales also recorded a dip.

New vehicle sales dipped to 34 784 units - a 13,9% decrease in units sold, compared to the 40 413 vehicles sold in January last year.

Although the current low interest rates coupled with low inflation could be regarded as building blocks to stimulate the new vehicle market, analysts believe a full recovery to pre-Covid-19 conditions new vehicle sales levels could take around three years.

"There is adequate stimuli in the market, but Covid-19 continues to undermine business and consumer confidence, thereby inhibiting growth over the medium term," analysts say.

