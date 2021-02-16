Namibia: Kavin's Galaxy Is Filled With Melodies

For his new album, 'Galaxy Of Melodies', Paulus Kavindja (24), better known as Yung Kavin, has worked hard and made sure to impress.

The album stands out from his previous work, since it features international artists, different genres, powerful vocals and great melodies.

This is the artist's third album. Other albums include 'Ghetto Hero' and 'Proud Namibia'.

Before Kavindja became an artist he was a poet. Things, however, changed the day he found himself writing his first song.

"The reason I give the album this name is that I used to be a rapper, but as time went by I found myself doing Afro pop and deep house music, which made me fall in love with singing. I have so many soulful jams and different types of genres on the album," he says.

The album features 16 songs and artists, such as Samcee, Smartboy, Karlie the Vocalist, Koloko King, Eerike, Mamikie, Jeighson Trixxy and two international artists, Zonko from France, and Dharmyfret from Nigeria.

Kavindja says the album is a gift to his fans, sending out the message of working hard to achieve your dreams.

"Where there are dreams, there is a future. So, my message is to never give up on what you've started. There was a time when I almost gave up on my album due to Covid-19. I thought we would run with a lockdown for years, but finally we managed to get out of this padlock," he says.

Kavindja says the album is very special to him and has helped him find himself and his music style. "Honestly, the album is like a whole galaxy of joy in my life. Each song brightens up my mind," he says.

The Usakos-born artist says he started working on the album in 2019.

"There was a point when I thought it was done, but then I noticed it wasn't ready to be released, and this is why I didn't release it sooner. I'm grateful for the success of the album thus far. The fact that I managed to work with one of the well-established artists from France and a Sony Music-signed artist from Nigeria are milestones. I am really proud of myself," he says.