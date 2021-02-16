Uganda: 36 Bobi Supporters Denied Bail Again

David Lubowa/Daily Monitor
Protesters light a fire in in Masaka following Robert Kyagulanyi's arrest, Wednesday November 18, 2020.
16 February 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Juliet Kigongo

The army court has dismissed an application in which 36 members of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) members were seeking bail pending trial.

The group and 13 others, who were released on bail last week, are facing accusations of unlawful possession of ammunition.

Makindye based General Court Martial chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti yesterday denied bail to the suspects on grounds that they will continue to incite violence if released.

"The accused, if released on bail, will continue to incite violence," said Gen Gutti before directing prosecution to speed up investigations into the case for the trial to begin.

The court decision was based on the submissions by the prosecutor, Capt Ambrose Baguma, who asked the court to deny the suspects bail because of their violent conduct towards police officers, which is likely to continue if granted bail.

The court, without giving a date for the next sitting, remanded the suspects to Kitalya prison. The group was arrested in Kalangala District early in January this year before they were charged and remanded to prison.

The suspects are accused of unlawful possession of ammunition contrary to the Firearms Act. However, they deny any wrong doing.

They are: Hassan Ssemakula, alias Abdu Solider, Kenny Kyalimpa, Robinson Mudde Ntambi, Lukeman Mwijjukye, alias Kampala, William Nyanzi alias Mboggo, Muhammad Nsubuga, alias Edobozi, Ali Bukenya, alias Nubian Li, Edward Ssebufu, alias Eddie Mutwe, Adam Matovu, Shakira Namboozo, alias Suki, Ibra Tamale, Muzafalu Mwanga, alias Main Gate Muwa, Stanley Kafuko, alias Kysta, Achileo Kivumbi, Geoffrey Onzima, alias Tower, Anthony Agaba, alias Bobi Young, Robert Kivumbi, alias Mighty Family, Samson Ssebiranda, alias Giant,

Others are: Sharif Najja, alias Don Sharif, Brain Ssemanda, Robert Katumba, Charles Mpanga, Geoffrey Mutalya, Geserwa Kyabagu, alias Pympah, Baker Kalyango, Faisal Kigongo alias Ras Fazo, Musa Mulimira, Sam Mutumba, alias Papa Sam, Richard Kalema, alias Ricardo, Alex Karamagi, alias Dog City Kadogo, Daniel Oyerwot, alias Dan Magic, Hussein Mukasa, alias Oshea, John Bosco Sunday alias JB, Isma Muganga, alias Jaja Isma, Fahad Tamale , Bashir Murusha.

Prosecution alleges that on January 3 while at Makerere- Kavule, Kiggundu Zone in Kawempe Division, Kampala, the group was found in unlawful possession of live ammunition, which is ordinarily a monopoly of the defence forces.

