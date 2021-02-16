Kenya: IPOA Launches a Probe Into the Shooting of a Kamukunji Trader

Nairobi — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations to establish the circumstances that led to the shooting of a trader, in Nairobi's downtown.

The victim, Jackline Mugure, died on the spot after he was hit by a stray bullet.

The late Mugure, 30, is said to have been accidentally shot by a police officer attached to Kamukunji Police Station who was chasing a robber.

Her death however caused public uproar with many asking for justice.

"Upon conclusion of the investigation, the Authority will make appropriate recommendations including prosecution in the event the officers are indicted, for using lethal force inappropriately," IPOA stated on Tuesday.

The Authority said their rapid investigations team was on the ground and that investigations were already underway.

This is not the first time the police have been put on the spot over a similar incident.

In March 2020, police officers who were enforcing curfew shot a 13-year-old boy who was standing on the balcony in Kiamaiko, Nairobi.