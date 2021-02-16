Kenya: ODM Sets August Membership Deadline for Aspirants Eyeing 2022 Tickets

16 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Kenyans wishing to vie for elective seats under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket have until August 2021 to register for a life membership.

The party, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said it will only consider life members when handing out its tickets for various elective posts.

Aspirants will also be required to have been members of the party for at least a year.

"For one to be cleared to contest for any elective position on the ODM Party ticket, he/she MUST have been a member for at least one year, only a life member will be eligible to vie on the party ticket in the general election," the party said.

The decision was reached after National Executive Committee (NEC) met last week to deliberate on eligibility to contest for an elective position on the ODM ticket in the 2022 general election.

"Following last Friday's meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), and subsequent deliberations on one's eligibility to contest for an elective position on the ODM ticket in the 2022 general election, we wish to let potential aspirants for the party ticket know that they have up to August this year (2021) to register for Life Membership status in the party," the party said.

The party had commenced the process of identifying a suitable presidential candidate for the 2022 election.

ODM National Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma advised interested applicants to submit their duly filled applications to the Party Headquarters by February 26.

"Applicants must meet all other minimum requirements for the President Candidates as set out by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya," she stated.

Mumma said applicants will be required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Sh1 million.

According to the advertisement an eligible applicant must be a Kenyan citizen, a registered voter, a holder of a degree from a university recognised in Kenya and be qualified to stand for election as a Member of Parliament.

