Namibia: Covid-19 Hits 64 Uukule Pupils

SOME 64 pupils at Uukule Secondary School in the Oshikoto region have tested positive for Covid-19, causing panic among parents and guardians at the school.

Last week, four pupils suffered severe headaches shortly after they returned to school to resume the 2021 academic year.

Teachers at the school took them to the nearest clinic, where they were tested for Covid-19 and found to have been infected.

Classes at the school have been suspended until further notice.

School principal Emilia Angula says after the four pupils tested positive, a medical team from Onandjokwe visited the school to observe the situation and do further testing to determine the infection rate among pupils.

"The results of tests done on 8 February indicate 64 out of 100 pupils tested positive for Covid-19. Teaching staff and non-teaching staff have also been tested. While testing continues, all pupils remain in isolation," she says.

Angula says pupils have been divided into four different isolation groups: the Covid-19-positive group, the negative group, those who awaits their results, and a group which is still to be tested.

"Despite the test results, no pupil is sick. As said earlier, only parents whose children are positive will be contacted. Most importantly, for as much as the school is trying to contain the virus, it is also obliged to protect the community. Hence, parents can bring their children's necessities to school, but due to the situation, they will unfortunately not be able to see their children as they are in isolation, because this may also put their health and lives at risk. We pray that the Almighty will have mercy on Uukule Secondary School," she says.

Angula urges parents and guardians to remain calm.