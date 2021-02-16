Nigeria: Covid-19 - Why We Suspended Daily Testing Updates - NCDC

16 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

NCDC says it is improving the quality of data and ensuring laboratories can focus on testing of samples

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the agency stopped providing daily updates on testing for the coronavirus so as to ensure accurate reporting.

For about two weeks now, the agency has been publishing the numbers of samples tested only on weekly basis.

However, in response to PREMIUM TIMES's enquiries, the NCDC boss said the test data is now shared weekly to reduce the pressure on the laboratories.

"The daily numbers are still sent to NCDC from the over 80 labs across the country. Our Data Team reviews these numbers to avoid duplicates for accurate reporting," his response read.

He stated that by changing the frequency of public reporting from daily to weekly, the agency is improving the quality of data while ensuring laboratories can focus primarily on the testing.

As of the time of filing this report, Nigeria has conducted over 1,400,000 tests since it recorded its index case in February last year.

Of the number tested so far, 146, 354 came back positive, 121, 193 have recovered and had been discharged, while 1753 persons have died of COVID-19 complications.

Addressing the issue of delayed reports from states on some days, Mr Ihekweazu said the delays are with harmonising and analysing data at the state level.

For instance, Sunday updates from Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, was not reported until noon on Monday.

"Lagos has a high number of cases and the highest number of laboratories in any single state. Given our commitment to ensuring accurate reporting to Nigerians, we are prioritising quality over speed," Mr Ihekweazu said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Appointed as Head of World Trade Body

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.