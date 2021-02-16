Nigeria: World'll Be More Prosperous Under Okonjo-Iweala, Atiku Says

Former Vice president Atiku Abubakar on Monday congratulated former Nigerian Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her emergence as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

Atiku, in a statement he signed, described her as an apostle of free trade and an astute manager of people and resources.

He said: "It is not hyperbole when I say that no one could be more qualified for the job of Director General of the World Trade Organisation than her, and I congratulate her for her success at being the first female and African DG of the WTO.

"She is an apostle of free trade and an astute manager of people and resources, and the world will be a much more prosperous place by her elevation to this enviable height.

"As the world prepares to emerge from the global pandemic of COVID19, the planet needs a steady hand at the wheel, to drive global trade, and rebuild from the devastation wrought by the virus.

"We would not need someone who thinks they can pull this off. We would need someone who has actually and serially pulled it off before. And that person has emerged.

"Ngozi, Africa and Nigeria are proud of you and my family and I are full of joy at your victory. Go to Geneva and make us proud, as we know you will".