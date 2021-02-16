Namibia: WHO Approves Astrazeneca for Emergency Use

The AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, of which Namibia is set to receive over 120 000 doses soon, was given the green light for emergency use by the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday.

The vaccine is produced by Korean company SKBio and the Serum Institute of India.

It went through emergency use listing (EUL) assessments that evaluate quality, safety and efficacy data, risk management plans and programmatic suitability, such as cold chain requirements. The process took under four weeks.

The WHO believes that the EUL assessments will allow countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer Covid-19 vaccines.

Namibia is currently setting up a framework through the Medical Regulatory Council to approve the vaccine on an emergency basis. The council will review the evidence published on the vaccine's effectiveness on the older population and the green light by the WHO will assist in this process.

Some European countries have restricted the use of AstraZeneca to those under the age of 55.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula is set to make a vaccine rollout announcement later today.