South Africa: Opportunity for Youth to Improve Maths, Science Results

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has invited young people who have completed Grade 12 and want to improve their high school marks in the fields of maths and science to apply to the Coega Maths and Science Programme (MSP).

"For years, the maths and science programme has been extensively involved in the moulding of young people. This has resulted in increased numbers of learners being accepted in institutions of higher learning for science related courses due to improved marks obtained at the programme," Head of the Coega Foundation Mzoxolo Dube said.

The enrolment period for the year 2021 commenced on 1 February 2021 and will be closing on 1 March 2021.

With a target on young people from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, the programme has since its inception seen a steady increase of learners taking advantage of the opportunity.

Over the years, the programme has recorded impressive results, affording many young people an opportunity to upgrade their matric results and enrol in their field of choice.

Yothando Sikhuza (20) and Sinovuyo Kostauli (21) are some of the beneficiaries, who have since joining the programme, managed to get good marks, propelling them to pursue their dream careers within the field of science and technology.

Sikhuza said taking part in the MSP was the best decision she made after being rejected for medicine in all tertiary institutions that she had applied to after matric.

"I have developed holistically because of this opportunity. I am now competent with a deep understanding of maths and science, which are major requirements for the career I always wanted. I am currently studying towards my dream career in medicine with the University of Free State," Sikhuza said.

Kostauli is pursuing a career in the Aviation industry as she has ambitions of becoming a commercial pilot.

"I fell in love with planes through my exposure watching movies. I told myself, I must one day, do everything in my power to become one. The programme didn't just help me upgrade my matric results; It played a role of developing me into being a mature and responsible young lady.

"The programme is a place where you can discover your true potential. In my life I never imagined myself passing maths and science with flying colours until Coega MSP made it possible," Kostauli said.

With the MSP's explicit focus on maths and science, one of the requirements for learners is having completed grade 12 and passing all other subjects except for mathematics and science.

Young people who are interested in joining the programme must submit their statement of results as well as a copy of their South African Identity Document.

All applications can be submitted at the (front gate) Coega Human Capital Solutions (HCS), Zone 4 in the Coega SEZ, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Alternatively, applications can be emailed to eldon.september@coega.co.za or contact (041) 404 3407 for enquires.

The programme classes will start in the month of March until November, daily from Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm, in compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of participants will be limited to only 100 learners; preference will be given to residents of the Nelson Mandela Bay.

"It is important to support young people and empower them with knowledge that will help improve the skills base for the Eastern Cape and broadly that of the country.

The success of the programme also depends on full commitment from learners. Therefore, we encourage young people to grab this opportunity with both hands. Through this opportunity we hoping it will unlock a number of opportunities for our youth," Dube said.