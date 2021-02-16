Africa: Uganda, Cameroon Face Off in Top of Group a Clash

A place in the quarter final will be on the line when Group A leaders Uganda and Cameroon square it out at the Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott on Wednesday.

Both teams began their campaign with victories, Cameroon beating hosts Mauritania 1-0 on the opening day of the tournament before Uganda won 2-0 against fellow debutants Mozambique a day later to move top of the group on goal difference.

And on Wednesday, whoever wins the tough clash will set one foot into the quarter finals as it will take them to six points with just one group match remaining.

Cameroon, playing at their 10th Under-20 tournament showed their grit and might against a tough Mauritania side and they will heavily depend on their physique and passing range against a hard working Ugandan side.

Fidel Bryce Ambina was one of the standout performers for the Cameroonians on match day one, pulling strings in the middle of the pack and playing vital passes upfield and doing the defensive duties with ease.

He will set up a mouth-watering midfield clash against Uganda's Najib Yiga in what will be an explosive affair. The Cameroonians will also heavily depend on striker Junior Sunday, the forward who scored the solitary goal against Mauritania.

Sunday, the son of former Cameroon international Jang Sunday was the top scorer and most valuable player at the UNIFFAC qualifiers, helping Cameroon clinch a ticket to Mauritania and he showed his prowess with the opening day performance against Mauritania.

Uganda will need to device a good defensive plot to contain his height and power, but head coach Morley Byekwaso says he is not scared of the Cameroonians.

The Ugandans started the tournament slow, playing their first half against Mozambique with their handbrakes on, but improved in the second half to score two goals and win. On a day when their top striker Ivan Bogere didn't do much, they expect a better performance in the second match.

Coach Byekwaso admitted that they were jittery as they played their first ever match at the continental stage, but remains confident they will improve in their second match.

Uganda's strength lies deeply in a compact midfield, with Yiga and Isma Mugulusi, who was named man of the match against Mozambique, pulling the strings for the East Africans.