Liberia: Lofa Citizens Vow to Raise and Restitute U.S.$1.4m On Behalf of Senator-Elect Brownie Samukai and Others After Supreme Court Ruling

Voinjama — Following the Supreme Court's ruling last week against Senator-elect Brownie Samukai, residents of Lofa County have denounced the move as the "single greatest witch hunt of a politician" under the presidency of George Mannah Weah.

The Supreme Court affirmed the verdict of the lower court convicting the Lofa county senator and two others to two years imprisonment or restitution of US$1.4 million.

"A witch Hunt'

However, according to a group of Lofa residents under the banner Movement of Lofa Residents in Solidarity with Samukai, the aim of all this is intended to "disgrace, intimidate and dehumanize Samukai through a mere propaganda and sensitional court case".

"We are equally very disappointed and frustrated in the ruling handed down against Samukai. We, therefore, term this as politically-driven and a witch hunt against our leader," the group's statement said.

"Document showing payment of medical bills for Armed Forces of Liberia Sergeant, Titus , who got wounded in Peacekeeping mission in Mali and was flown to India for medical treatment, which cost over US$ 100, 000 was paid and further payments made for his upkeep," the group's statement said.

"Titus was dying and he was a soldier wounded in the process of serving his country. Would you have loved him to die, what if Titus were the Chief Justice's son or the president's son? How can the former minister of defense pay such a money, if this is not witch-hunt?'

Addressing reporters, the citizens said the dossier containing the allegations of the misapplication of pension funds of the Armed Forces of Liberia was a hoax which had been dreamt up by the Executive Branch to harm the reputation of Samukai.

"Brownie Samukai has never been involved in any act of corruption since 30 years when he started working in public service. We see him as an innocent victim of a politically motivated and selective justice case," said the group's statement.

The group claimed the ruling against Samukai is more political than legal because of his reported refusal to join the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of President Weah prior to the December 8 Special Senatorial Election.

"Before the election last year the CDC made several attempts to lure Samukai to the CDC but he refused and that's why angering the Executive Branch through the Supreme Court to dehumanize our Senator-elect," the group said.