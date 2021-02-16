Liberia: Sen. Dan Morais Accuses Chief Justice Korkpor of Bending Justice in the Pre-December 8 Senatorial Election Dispute With the Ruling CDC

Monrovia — Maryland County Senator, Dan Morais (NPP), who 'lost' his seat to James Biney (NPP) believes the Supreme Court of Liberia deliberately tampered with justice prior to the Special Senatorial Election, through the manner and form in which it handled pre-election matters pertaining to his candidature on the NPP's ticket.

In a written communication and an open letter to the Supreme Court, Mr. Morais stated that he could no longer remain mute on the matter, irrespective of whatever repercussions his divulge may attract from the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court can now censure me, because I will express my opinion as an astute politician, diplomat and law maker. This is a punishment I am willing to take, though to the contrary, I am protected by the Constitution of Liberia, Article 15(a)," he stated.

Senator Morais recalled that the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) took an appeal to the Supreme Court on September 28, 2020 after the both the Hearing Officer and the Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission (NEC) had ruled that based on the incumbency clause of the Coalition for Democratic Change of which the National Patriotic Party (NPP) is a member, the candidate for Special Senatorial Election was to be decided by the NPP and not the CDC.

However, he wondered how the Supreme Court which does not take evidence, accepted a submission from the CDC on the day the appeal was called for hearing indicating that they had received information and evidence from the NEC that he, Morais, had registered as an independent candidate.

He stated in the open letter: "The Supreme Court prides itself as a Constitutional Court; Law and Procedures. The basis of CDC appeal was received and docketed for hearing meaning the issues for contestation was established by both sides. That there could be no other issues except that which were before them.

"On the day of the hearing, we were ambushed by a submission from the CDC that they wanted to spread a so-called document they got from the Clerk of the NEC that I had registered as an Independent candidate.

"The acceptance of that document by a Supreme Court that does not take evidence opened a Pandora Box.

"The Supreme Court knowing the route to Legal submission of information which of course is a properly filed Bill of Information through the Clerk of the Supreme, decided then and there it would set aside the rule. (I was warned by Legal luminaries if that was successful my case was dead.)

"The certificate presented in open court was dated September 25, 2020 and the hearing was scheduled for September 28, 2020. The CDC Legal counsel had enough time to file a Bill of Information with the Clerk of Court. This action was deliberate and in concert with some members of the Supreme Court Bench."

Listing the trend of events, Sen. Morias recalled that while the appeal was still before the Supreme Court, the NEC released the calendar of events leading to the elections and on September 1, the CDC went to the NEC and collected the 2020 Senatorial Election package of the NPP, Maryland County. When he went to collect the package on September 8, he was informed by the NEC's political officer informed him that the Coalition had the documents.

He stated that he had requested the documents from the Chairman of the CDC but he refused to turn them over.

He added: "On Friday, September 19, 2020, one working day before the announced date of the period of Nomination ending, finding no immediate solution in sight I opted to meet the deadline of September 21, 2020 by initiating the process of Independent Candidate on the Provisional Listing.

"On Monday, September 21, 2020, Minister of State, Nathaniel McGill appeared personally at NEC to influence the name of James Pobee Biney being placed on the list.

"On September 21, 2020 the Nomination Period for Candidates Closed without the Supreme Court Opinion on the Appeal of the CDC.

"On September 22, 2020 the Provisional List of Candidates was published by NEC. The surprise was to see Mr. James Pobee Biney name was published as the CDC candidate and my name as an independent candidate."

He expressed surprise that the NEC on October 10, 2020 published the list of certificated candidates with the name of Mr. James Pobee Biney and open campaign the same day when the Supreme Court was yet to rule on the appeal.

The Supreme Court's Ruling