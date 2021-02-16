Gambia: Senegal to Order 200,000 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

The Senegalese government has paid 3.7 million U.S. Dollars for 200,000 doses of vaccine, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the country's Ministry of Health yesterday reported 268 cases 6 deaths.

From March to date 31,25 cases have been reported with 25,635 recoveries, 754 deaths and 4,885 under treatment.

The Gambia recently recorded three new COVID-19 related deaths (from the 8th to the 11th February), taking the total number of deaths, since March 2020, to 138.

"The three decedents - two men and one woman - were aged 60, 67 and 80."

"They all had comorbid conditions prior to manifesting symptoms similar to those of COVID-19"

At least a total of 112 new cases were registered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 4,414.

"Of these, 31, 72, 4 and 5 cases were confirmed on the 08th, 09th, 10th and 11th of February respectively."

Fifty-one (51%) of these got tested on account of being intending travelers.