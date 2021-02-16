Gambia: Senegal to Order 200,000 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

16 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Senegalese government has paid 3.7 million U.S. Dollars for 200,000 doses of vaccine, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the country's Ministry of Health yesterday reported 268 cases 6 deaths.

From March to date 31,25 cases have been reported with 25,635 recoveries, 754 deaths and 4,885 under treatment.

The Gambia recently recorded three new COVID-19 related deaths (from the 8th to the 11th February), taking the total number of deaths, since March 2020, to 138.

"The three decedents - two men and one woman - were aged 60, 67 and 80."

"They all had comorbid conditions prior to manifesting symptoms similar to those of COVID-19"

At least a total of 112 new cases were registered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 4,414.

"Of these, 31, 72, 4 and 5 cases were confirmed on the 08th, 09th, 10th and 11th of February respectively."

Fifty-one (51%) of these got tested on account of being intending travelers.

