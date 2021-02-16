Gambia: Sport Minister Inspires Young Scorpions

The Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. Bakary Y. Badjie on Sunday shared messages of motivation with the Young Scorpions.

Speaking to the Team Manager Pa Suwareh Faye on telephone, Mr. Badjie expressed delight with the team's consistent performance after winning the WAFU tournament in Senegal and the recent successes in their Morocco training camp.

"I'm following the updates from the team and glad to say that I have no doubt in this team's commitment," he said. Mr. Badjie also thanked the technical staff for their relentless efforts in instilling professionalism and unity amongst the players.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Council, The Gambia Football Federation and all Gambians, I want to say good luck and make us proud starting with Morocco which I know won't be an easy encounter as in every first game of any competition."

The Young Scorpions earlier on Sunday morning were also visited by the Governor of Nouadhibou Muhammed Salem Ahmed Faal and Mayor of the city Elghassem Ould Bellali. They were accompanied by the Gambian consulate and ambassador to Mauritania Mr. Juwara. They all welcomed the delegation and wished them good luck in the tournament.

Source: GFF