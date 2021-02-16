Africa: Gambia U-20 Welcomes Morocco in Africa U-20 Youth Championship Today

The Gambia U-20 team will welcome Morocco in their opening group C fixture of the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship today, Tuesday at the Stade De Nouadahibou at 7 pm.

The Young Scorpions, who defeated Cameroon 1-0 and Burkina 2-1 in their international training friendly matches in Morocco, will fray to pommel Morocco in their group C game to bag maximum points.

The Young Atlas Lions will fracas to maul The Gambia in their opening group C clash to clasp the significant three points before meeting Ghana and Tanzania in their second and third group ties.

Meanwhile, Ghana will rub shoulders with Tanzania in the other group C fixture at the Stade De Nouadahibou at 4 pm