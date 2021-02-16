Gambia: N Njies Releases New Single

Upcoming Gambian rapper -N Njie's has recently dropped a new song, signaling to his fans what to expect soon.

Syliz Record superbly produced the song titled, 'Feel happy', while Uche engineered the beat.

In an interview with The Point, Njie's as he is fondly called,said the new hit is a love song and hopes fans would appreciate it. The song, he added,is a masterpiece in which he tries to express his feelings towards the woman he loves.

"It's a romantic song, all about happiness."

Starting out his career back in 2005, Njie's released his very first song titled'Gambian Music' in the same year. Since the release of this masterpiece, the young star never relented. Now he has recorded 12 songs both singles and collaborations.

"Later on, he secured a management team, who alongside selected few songs from his earlier hits namely;'Pretty','wake up' and 'semester' for better promotions.

He added; "I released my first visuals last summer and the song "Love Du by force" featuring Attack. I was also featured in some music videos with some Gambian artistes." he added.

Currently, working onanEP titled- "POWER" and the video of his new release song, Njie's collaborated with a handful of Gambian stars including Big Faa.

"I was featured by Mam Jarra Promotionsalongside other artists." he said