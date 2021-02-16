Gambia: N Njies Releases New Single

16 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay-Bah

Upcoming Gambian rapper -N Njie's has recently dropped a new song, signaling to his fans what to expect soon.

Syliz Record superbly produced the song titled, 'Feel happy', while Uche engineered the beat.

In an interview with The Point, Njie's as he is fondly called,said the new hit is a love song and hopes fans would appreciate it. The song, he added,is a masterpiece in which he tries to express his feelings towards the woman he loves.

"It's a romantic song, all about happiness."

Starting out his career back in 2005, Njie's released his very first song titled'Gambian Music' in the same year. Since the release of this masterpiece, the young star never relented. Now he has recorded 12 songs both singles and collaborations.

"Later on, he secured a management team, who alongside selected few songs from his earlier hits namely;'Pretty','wake up' and 'semester' for better promotions.

He added; "I released my first visuals last summer and the song "Love Du by force" featuring Attack. I was also featured in some music videos with some Gambian artistes." he added.

Currently, working onanEP titled- "POWER" and the video of his new release song, Njie's collaborated with a handful of Gambian stars including Big Faa.

"I was featured by Mam Jarra Promotionsalongside other artists." he said

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.