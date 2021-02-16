Gambia: GRA Assures Staff of Better Working Conditions But...

The GRA's Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe has assured his staff of better working conditions, but says it must go with renewed effort in service delivery.

Darboe gave this assurance during a field trip by the board and management to various GRA outlets within the Greater Banjul Area (GBA).

The delegation was led by the board chairperson Lucy Faye Jagne.

The purpose of the tour was to have first-hand information regarding the working conditions of their staff. The visit was also to thank the GRA staff for their hard work, commitment and professionalism that led to GRA achieving its set goals in 2020. It was also part of their mission to interact with the GRA staff, talk to them and know their constraints and find how best to address those constraints with immediate effect. The visit was also geared towards motivating and encouraging the staff to be more proactive to their work.

According to Commissioner General Darboe, his staff's welfare is one of his top priorities to ensure effective service delivery. Mr. Darboe was quick to commend them for their team work, cooperation and love for the job.

He said over the years GRA had been meeting its set revenue target for government, adding all this was due to the commitment and dedication of the staff.

Mr. Darboe further spoke on the need for respect for authority, and work, with regard to punctuality and code of conduct. He also advised the managers to respect and treat junior staff equally and monitor their working hours at the office.

Mr. Darboe also assured his staff that since they are performing in meeting the revenue target, the board and management of GRA will do all it can to ensure that the staff work under a conducive environment.

For her part, the GRA board chairperson, Lucy Faye Jagne, commended the GRA staff for their steadfastness in ensuring that GRA registered unprecedented performance.

She urged the need for collective efforts and team spirit, while challenging staff to see GRA as their own institution.

"We need to work together and have high regard for the job. We at the level of the board are here to interact with you to know what your challenges and constraints are and see how best to address them. We expect you to continue to portray good image of the Authority," she emphasised.