Ghana to Probe Massacre of 56 Migrants After TRRC

16 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Shirely Ayorkor Botchway, the Ghanaian minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has told the Ghanaian Parliament the willingness to reopen investigation into the massacre of the 56 West African migrants that were allegedly killed on the orders of former Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh once the TRRC finishes.

Botchway's comments followed recent calls made by families of the 44 Ghanaian victims asking for compensation.

"The matter of the 44 Ghanaians allegedly killed in The Gambia has come up again, and the families of the victims are asking for compensation and reparation. They are also asking that we look into the matter again because, at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in The Gambia, some former soldiers who were working with the former president, Yaya Jammeh, have confessed to murdering the ECOWAS nationals on his orders," she wrote.

